Daytime Confidential Podcast Episode #1040: Using Evil Powers For Good

DC

On episode 1040 of Daytime Confidential, Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dive into the latest headlines and storylines for The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, including:

Shelia reminded everyone she's Shelia Carter on The Bold and the Beautiful. Can we already predict where Steffy's storyline is going?

Rafe is innocent on Days of Our Lives and now is sniffing around Eli's shooting. Nancy blackmails Craig to save Marlena's job. Leo pulls a fast one on Chad. Paulina was abused by TR so why is she accepting him back into her life so easily?

Our heads are spinning at Harmony's change in character arc on General Hospital. Why did GH abandon the redemption storyline for one that now appears to have the character crossing the line? Is Esme the Glittery Hoohoo of 2022 in soaps? She sure seems to keep Spencer in line.

Jordi Vilasuso is out at The Young and the Restless. Where should he end up next? Diane vs. Jack was great drama, but the DC gang is salivating at even more drama when she returns to Genoa City. Victoria wants to pull a fast one on Ashland, but will she actually succeed?

Marvel, Disney Plus

On episode 112 of Geek Confidential, Luke Kerr is joined by Duane Eckholm, who co-hosts the Phases of Moon Knight podcast, to dive into the premiere episode of Moon Knight on Disney Plus.

Duane shares what his experience has been reading the Moon Knight comic book series from the beginning.

The two then share their quick takes on the Moon Knight pilot before taking a deeper dive into the depiction and characterization of Oscar Isaac as hero Marc Spector and Ethan Hawke as the villain Arthur Harrow.

Luke and Duane speculate about how Moon Knight will fit into the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Duane shares the biggest Moon Knight comic Easter Eggs that jumped out at him.

Be sure to check out Phases of Moon Knight on iTunes, Spotify and Twitter. Follow Duane on Twitter too!

All this and much more on the latest Geek Confidential podcast!

