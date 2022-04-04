General Hospital Promo: Families Come Together As Others Fall Apart

This week on General Hospital, some families in Port Charles are coming together just as others fall apart.

At the Metro Court, Nina (Donnell Turner) tells Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) it's just the beginning.

Over at Elizabeth's (Rebecca Herbst) house, Finn (Michael Easton) tells her and the kids they need to call in reinforcements.

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) tells Ava (Maura West) he's made his decision.

Aunt Stella (Vernee Watson) collapses while she's with Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Watch the promo below.