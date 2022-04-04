Nicholas Chavez ABC/Craig Sjodin

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) has just released the trailer for his new project, Crushed. The General Hospital actor stars in the comedy about a high school student, Kate (Bebe Wood), who has a huge crush on her classmate (Chavez). When the two embark on their senior class trip, Kate tries to get him to fall for her and mayhem ensues.

Chaves announced on Twitter the film was available to watch now on Tubi, and tweeted:

Crushed is available on Tubi.