Skip to main content

General Hospital's Nicholas Chavez Drop Trailer For New Film Crushed

Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital

Nicholas Chavez

Nicholas Chavez (Spencer) has just released the trailer for his new project, Crushed. The General Hospital actor stars in the comedy about a high school student, Kate (Bebe Wood), who has a huge crush on her classmate (Chavez). When the two embark on their senior class trip, Kate tries to get him to fall for her and mayhem ensues.

Chaves announced on Twitter the film was available to watch now on Tubi, and tweeted:

Crushed is available on Tubi

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Nicholas Chavez Boards Coming-of-Age Comedy Crushed

By Carly SilverMar 10, 2022Comment
Spencer Cassadine, Esme Prince, General Hospital
General Hospital

Nicholas Chavez and Avery Pohl Talk Spencer and Esme's GH Relationships

By Carly SilverNov 30, 2021Comment
Nicholas Chavez, General Hospital
General Hospital

GH's Nicholas Chavez: "On Paper, Esme and Spencer Are Well-Matched"

By Carly SilverJan 6, 2022Comment
Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital
General Hospital

WATCH: GH's Nicholas Chavez Dishes Spencer's Complicated Personal Life (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverDec 17, 2021Comment