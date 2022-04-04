Robert Newman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Billy interrupts Nate's thoughts. Nate says he's okay, but is rattled by Ashland. Billy tries to feel Nate out about what he knows, but wants to keep Nate clean. Billy gets a text from Nick and leaves to track down Victoria before she leaves town.

Newman-Locke: Victoria tells Ashland she thinks they will find out who's setting him up once they get to Italy. She tells Ashland that Victor put Adam in charge for the time being. Ashland complains it's a power move and Victor has no say. Victoria says to let him and Adam think what they want because they will be in control. Enter Billy.

Ashland wants to know why he's there. Billy claims it's about the kids so Ashland reluctantly ducks out. Billy's concerned that Victoria will forgive Ashland. He reminds her that he's on her side and can trust her. Victoria says he has a plan and can handle herself. Billy wants to know why she's leaving and she tells him she's not at risk.

Newman Media: Sally is happy that Adam is going to be the interim CEO. Adam tells Sally he needs her to help him out. Adam's concerned about Victoria's game. Sally says she wants to get up to speed about Newman-Locke so she can better help him.

Adam gets a call from Chelsea. She tells him she has Blackhawk tickets for her and Connor in Chicago, but she can't go. Adam says it's a bad time for him to leave town. Chelsea said it was an impulse buy, but not before telling Adam she already told Connor.

Ashland pops in to ask Adam about his pretend CEO position. Ashland tells Adam not to publish anything about his alleged deception because it would look bad for the company. Adam doesn't understand why Ashland's there if Victoria doesn't have a problem with it. As Ashland leaves, Adam brings up how this lie will affect Harrison when he's older. Ashland calls him a son of a bitch and walks out.

Nate and Elena's: Devon and Amanda pop-in with housewarming booze. Nate is distracted and comes home without the food he went out for. The four share toasts.

Society: Sally and Chelsea are making small talk. Sally runs off when Rey turns up. Chelsea tells Rey she doesn't have bad feelings toward Sally like she used to. She claims Rey's advice helped guide her. Chelsea complains about what she did with the tickets and Rey offers to go with Connor.

Back at Newman-Locke: Ashland wonders why Nick would tell Billy anything. Victoria says her family's desperate. Victoria asks Ashland to tell her again he would never do anything so deceitful. He looks her straight in the eye and digs deep to give her an answer.

Back at Newman Media: Adam tells Sally about Ashland's visit, which she sees as a warning. Adam's confident he can make inroads while Victoria's gone. Sally questions her role...again. Adam thinks if he's at Newman-Locke, then she should take care of Newman Media.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Jack Has a Contentious Reunion With Diane

Random Thoughts:

-Everybody has an opinion for Victoria...get your goddess strength on girl and fix it.

-Ashland gets more chilling by the day.

-That was the longest round of toasts ever.

-Was there any doubt Rey would go to the hockey game with Connor?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.