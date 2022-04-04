Michelle Stafford

Phyllis/Jack/Diane: Red (Michelle Stafford) heads back to Los Angeles to see how Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) is doing. Jack stuns Phyllis when he tells her Diane (Susan Walters) is alive and wants Jack's help to reestablish a relationship with Kyle (Michael Mealor). Jack confides he's against telling Kyle about his mom's return from the dead, but Phyllis informs him that Kyle is a grown man who can make his own decisions.

Phyllis drives home the point...does Jack wants to be the one who kept Kyle from his mom? Later, the two meet with Diane to come to an arrangement on how Kyle will find out about his mother. Jack lets Diane know he will determine how to proceed with Kyle. He tells Diane if their son wants to wash his hands of her, she must respect it, and leave Kyle and Jack alone.

Victor: The mustache (Eric Braeden) gets stern with Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Victoria: The Newman heiress is cagey with her family on what she's going to do with Ashland (Robert Newman) now that she knows the truth about him faking cancer. Victor pulls rank and appoints Adam (Mark Grossman) as CEO of Newman-Locke. Victoria finally comes clean with what she's got going on. Victoria admits she wants to have Ashland booted from the company and her life, and she's going to achieve this with Adam's help.

Victoria wants Adam to pretend he set Ashland up for some behind-the-scenes machinations at the company. In her mind, Ashland will think he got over with his cancer scheme and won't suspect she's the culprit, but will think it is all Adam. Adam agrees the plan is a good one and he stays as the interim CEO. Will Victoria's plan work?

Adam: The black sheep Newman deviates from the plan. Watch for Victor to put the kibosh on Adam's schemes.

Mariah/Tessa: The lovebirds (Camryn Grimes and Cait Fairbanks) makes an announcement to their closest and dearest.