Kirsten Storms (Maxie) gets candid with her General Hospital co-star Maurice Benard (Sonny) about her past health issues, and previous marriage to former GH and Days of Our Lives actor Brandon Barash (Jake).

Storms appeared on Benard's "State of Mind" series where she chats about how she and Barash were first friends who would hang out and crash at each other's homes after going out for karaoke. The two wound up getting married in 2013, but sadly divorced in 2016. Storms revealed:

I think once we got married it was obvious after a certain point it wasn’t going to work on a romantic level. I’m not going to say that our divorce was great, because it wasn’t, but divorce is always hard. I felt like I failed at this thing I had committed myself to. And I’m sure he felt the same way.

Infidelity was not the issue that ended the marriage. Storms let it be known she wouldn't be speaking to Barash now if he cheated and explained, "we didn’t have a betrayal of any sort like that.” Later, Storms and Benard discussed mental health, where she revealed she was diagnosed with Bipolar 1 Disorder when she disclosed she has anxiety. According to Storms:

I experience anxiety frequently. I have bipolar 1. I easily get frantic about things. I felt flustered, fear, and stressed. I am obsessed with being on time. I don’t know if you noticed, but I was exactly on time when I entered the building. I obsessively worry about that kind of stuff. I have had panic attacks about that kind of stuff. My psychiatrist tried to change one of my medications at one point, and I had an adverse reaction to it.

Storms said once her therapist started seeing changes in her, they decided to put her on antidepressants, but that didn't work and caused things to get worse for her. It was then she took it upon herself to research things and realized she was suffering from Bipolar Disorder. She notified her psychiatrist, who ran tests and put her on the right medication. Said Storms:

I started on the bipolar medication immediately and like within two weeks, and I am going to get emotional right now, my life literally just changed.

Glad she's okay. Benard also talked to Storms about the previous health ailments she had, including her skin condition and the brain surgery she had last June.