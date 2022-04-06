Heather Lindell Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle (Martha Madison) just can't have any peace. Everything seemed to be settling down now that Belle's no longer possessed by the Devil, so you'd think things would go back to normal right? Well, this is Salem after all. The high school sweethearts have discovered crazy Jan Spears (Heather Lindell) is back and carrying Shawn's baby!

TV Insider spoke with Lindell to get the scoop on what the actress was up to after leaving DAYS in 2005 and what Jan's newest scheme against "Shelle" is.

You were off Days of Our Lives from 2005, when Jan went into a coma, until 2019. Why’d that take so long?! Jan’s a hoot! Thank you. I never thought I’d be back at the show. It almost felt surreal when they reached out. I don’t think I gave a lot of weight or put any expectations into it when I was asked to appear in the [digital series Days of our Lives’ Last Blast Reunion]. I went in very freely and was excited to inhabit Jan again without thinking it would mean coming back to [the broadcast] show. It’s been such a fun ride over the last few years and the storylines have been so fun. There’s been some real thought put into her character [by the writers] and how she’s fitting into Salem. They’re keeping it fresh and exciting. I’ve been having a really good time.

Lindell also explained what she was doing after exiting the show in 2005.

What kept you busy acting-wise before you returned to the Days digital series in 2019? I had many stints on Broadway. I did Hairspray and also La Cage Aux Folles with Kelsey Grammer and Doug Hodge, who won the Tony. [Note: In La Cage Aux Folles, Lindell played Collette and understudied the roles of Anne, Jacqueline, Mme. Dindon, and Mme. Renaud.] We performed at the Tonys in 2010 and 2011. After that I did H.M.S. Pinafore at the Guthrie Theater.

Viewers are aware Jan just won't stop until she is able to get Shawn all to herself. Is this pregnancy the ticket to it? Lindell also gave a little tea on what Jan's goal is with her pregnancy.