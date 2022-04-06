Michelle Stafford

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Abbott mansion: Ashley wants to talk to Billy and Traci about Allie. Ashley admits she sees heartbreak ahead for Jack. She's concerned the whole situation surrounding her appearance sounds manipulative. Traci thinks they need to give Allie the benefit of the doubt for the time being. Ashley reminds them Allie's a stranger. Ashley hopes for the best, but is hesitant for Jack's sake. The three talk about Jack's alleged platonic relationship with Phyllis, and agree to let Jack determine the path of his relationship with Allie.

Diane's House of Pain: Jack tells Diane he and Phyllis are only seeing her to talk about Kyle. Phyllis tells Diane she doesn't deserve Kyle. Jack says he's going to talk to Kyle first and let him decide how to move forward. Phyllis and Diane get snarky and throw barbs at each other.

Diane brings up how she brought Allie to him and she expected more, but Jack's not there for forgiveness. Jack warns her to stay away from Allie so she can grieve her father and not further complicate her life. Phyllis accuses Diane of using emotional blackmail. Diane brings up Jack's relationship with Keemo up and Jack gets angry. Phyllis drags him out of the house.

Allie shows up and chats with Diane about Kyle and his family. Diane says she says she needed to heal herself, but can only move forward. Diane slathers Allie in warm words about seeing Kyle again. Diane thinks Allie can mend fences with her mother, but Allie changes the subject. Diane gives Allie a brief history lesson.

LA's own Crimson Lights: At the coffee shop, Phyllis says Diane hasn't changed, but has only gotten better at hiding things. She thinks Jack needs to tell Kyle despite what his gut tell him. Phyllis doesn't see that Diane did anything more than use Kyle as a pawn. She tells Jack that Kyle is an adult and can make his own decision. Phyllis equates Kyle's potential journey to Jack's with Dina. Jack thinks it's easier for Kyle and Summer to come to Genoa City than for them to go to Milan. This way, Diane will have less time to reach out to him. Phyllis distracts Jack by asking questions about Allie.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Victoria Convinces Ashland That Adam is The Culprit Behind His Set Up

Random Thoughts:

-Diane, Phyllis, and Jack are soapy goodness...especially with the relevant flashbacks. That pool scene made me howl!

-Jesus, not the Teardrop of Love working on Jack and Phyllis' hearts.

-Nice to see the Abbotts together, even if they don't agree all the time.

-Interesting chat between Allie and Diane. Watch out girl!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.