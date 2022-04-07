Naomi Matsuda

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

University Hospital: Li sees Ridge and Thomas, and gives Sheila the side eye. Sheila says she wants to see her son and Li tells her that Finn is HER son. Sheila tries to talk to her, but Li turns her attention back to Ridge and Thomas, who dash off for coffee. Li denies Sheila's request and says she's looking after Finn now.

Li vows to find out who the cold-blooded murderer is and make them pay. Sheila wonders how this person could sleep at night. When Sheila says they both lost a son, Li tells her Finn never accepted her. She's the only mother Finn knew from infancy to adulthood. Li tells Sheila to stay away from her.

Taylor's talking to Steffy and telling her how much they all need her. She make tearful pleas for Steffy's return. Taylor starts singing to Steffy while Ridge watches. Taylor leaves the room and Ridge takes up the chat.

Taylor talks to Li about losing a child and says she understands her pain. Sheila asks about Steffy and Taylor says she needs prayers. Sheila pulls a fast one and tells Taylor she wants to see Finn one last time. Li tells her AGAIN that's not happening.

Liam catches up with Thomas for an update. Thomas admits they don't know much since Steffy's in critical condition.

The Back Shack: Deacon tells Brooke, Hope, and Liam about the shooting. He tells them Finn's dead and Steffy's in bad shape. Hope tells Liam to get to the hospital. Brooke says her heart is breaking for Ridge and Taylor.

Hope's concerned about Sheila's reaction and Deacon says she already knows. Deacon sympathizes with the loss Sheila must feel, despite the type of person she is.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Receives Misplaced Comfort For Making a Murderous Mess

Random Thoughts:

-Sheila is a piece of work isn't she? Why doesn't she just take a trip to the morgue and say she's Finn's mother?

-Ridge's well-intentioned words would keep anyone unconscious.

-Li's a boss and way underused. I'd like to see much more of her.

-Scott Clifton has expressive eyes. His facial reactions to the news were great.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.