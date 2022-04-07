Greg Vaughan, Arianne Zucker

Greg Vaughan is back back back back back again! The character of Eric Brady is set to return very soon to Salem, USA. In anticipation of his return, Vaughan sat down with Days of Our Lives actress Arianne Zucker, who portrays Eric’s on again/off again love interest, Nicole Walker for a little chat.

In the interview for DAYS YouTube channel, Zucker asked Vaughan for some details about his return to Salem. He held most of his cards close to the vest, but did say that fans should expect “a lot of family crisis” for the former priest. In addition, he promised “a lot of twists and turns” as per usual on DAYS.

Zucker and Vaughan were adorable together as they are on screen as Nicole and Eric. Are you excited for Eric’s return to Salem? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!