Ratings, Rants, and Raves: The Bold and the Beautiful Lets Sheila Be Sheila And Surges in Total Viewers and All Key Demos

Kimberlin Brown

Soap Opera Network has posted the daytime broadcast ratings for the week of March 28-April 1, 2022. Daytime had a REALLY good week with many shows posting ratings highs they have not reached in months. Let’s get into it.

On the game show front, The Price is Right posted gains for the week. TPIR’s 2nd half-hour (4.686 million/3.0) eeked out an increase of 9,000 total viewers for the week and in all key demos. Compared to 2020, TPIR’s second half-hour is down a hemorrhage-inducing 1.846 million total viewers, representing a 28.2% loss.

On the talk show front, The View (2.726 million/1.9) had an incredibly solid week, gaining the most total viewers of any daytime broadcast series. The ABC talker gained an impressive 523,000 total viewers for the week. In addition, it posted significant gains in all key demos. The news wasn’t all good as The View was down a stroke-inducing 715,000 total viewers from the same week in 2020, representing a 20.7% loss.

On the daytime drama front, The Bold and the Beautiful (2.96 million/2.0) had the most impressive week as Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) plot to get Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) hammered was exposed, culminating in a deadly showdown with Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) in Il Giardino’s back alley. The CBS sudser gained 224,000 total viewers for the week. These numbers represent the best B&B has seen since the week of February 7th, 2022. In addition, it demonstrated gains in all key demos. Compared to 2020, B&B is down a heart-stopping 1.169 million total viewers, representing a 28.3% loss.

The Young and the Restless (3.601 million/2.4) also had an impressive week as Jack (Peter Bergman) dealt with the fallout from Diane Jenkins’ (Susan Walters) resurrection, and the plot to takedown Ashland (Robert Newman) continued. The #1 daytime drama gained a very healthy 198,000 total viewers for the week. These numbers represent Y&R’s best since the week of January 17th, 2022. In addition, it held steady or demonstrated gains in all key demos. Compared to 2020, Y&R is down a gasp-worthy 566,000 total viewers, representing a 13.5% loss.

General Hospital (2.226 million/1.5) continued the uptrend for daytime dramas as they spun the scintillating tale of Harmony (Inga Cadranel) having killed Alexis’ (Nancy Lee Grahn) boyfriend Neil, and Nina (Cynthia Watros) confronting Carly (Laura Wright) in yoga class. GH gained a very respectable 109,000 total viewers for the week. These numbers represent GH’s best since the week of February 21st, 2022. In addition, it demonstrated gains in all key demos. Compared to 2020, the ABC sudser is down 213,000 total viewers, representing an 8.7% loss. A decent dent, but far less damaging than the colossal damage impacting other daytime broadcast shows.

Days of Our Lives (1.663 million/1.1) did not have as impressive a week the other daytime dramas did, but still managed to post gains across the board as Sarah Renée (Linsey Godfrey) continued to play hell with Anna’s (Leann Hunley) life and the Devil jumped from Johnny (Carson Boatman) to Allie (Lindsay Arnold). DAYS gained 40,000 total viewers for the week and demonstrated gains in all key demos. Compared to 2020, the NBC sudser is down a yikes-inducing 606,000 total viewers, representing a loss of 26.7%.

What do you think? Do these ratings reflect what you watched last week? We want to hear from YOU! Sound off in the comments!