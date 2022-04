Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan Gilles Toucas/CBS/Courtesy of Bell-Phillip TV Productions, Inc.

The Bold and the Beautiful will turn to the viewers on this week's Bold Live. Casey Kasprzyk, the supervising producer of B&B, will host a YouTube broadcast based on viewer reactions to the show's recent shocking events, the shootings of Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) by Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Check out B&B's tweet below:

Join Kasprzyk by tuning in HERE, starting Friday, April 8 at 7 PM EST.