Whoopi Goldberg to Star In Amazon's Prime Video Anansi Boys

Whoopi Goldberg ABC/Jenny Anderson

Whoopi Goldberg is once again pulling double duty. The View's moderator has been cast in Anansi Boys for Amazon's Prime Video.

Based on the Neil Gaiman's novel of the same name, the series follows Charlie Nancy (Malachi Kirby), who is used to getting embarrassed by his estranged father (Delroy Lindo). When his father dies, Charlie learns he was Anansi: trickster god of stories. Charlie also discovers he has a brother Spider (played by Kirby), who sets out to make his life more interesting, but makes it more dangerous instead.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Goldberg joins the cast as Bird Woman, the god of birds and the story's main antagonist. Goldberg said about joining the cast:

I have been a fan of this book for a very long time and when Neil Gaiman told me it was being brought to the screen, I did everything I could to be part of it to help make people aware of Anansi and all his magic.

The show will film in Scotland and there is no word on when it will be released. Gaiman who will also serve as co-executive producer remarked about adding Goldberg to the show: