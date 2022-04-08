Kathryn Hays Steven Bergman Photography

Kathryn Hays, 87, passed away on March 25, 2022 in Fairfield, CT. Hays was a fixture on CBS' popular soap opera As the World Turns. She played Kim Sullivan Hughes for 38 years, from 1972-2010.

Hays was born in Princeton, IL in 1933. She started her career in the mid-1960 in the TV western series The Road West. She was noted for appearing in the original Star Trek series in 1968 as Gem (titled "The Empath"). Hays amassed more than 40 TV credits during her long career, which included NBC's Law & Order.

Television wasn't the only place Hays left her mark. She also appeared in several Broadway productions, such as Dames at Sea, A Little Night Music, and Showboat.

In 1972, she joined the cast of ATWT as the determined, strong, and fierce Kim Sullivan. Her trials and tribulations over the years were fairly common among soap opera heroines, but she always had one true love, Dr. Bob Hughes (Don Hastings). Kim and Bob finally married in 1985 and remained together until the serial ending in 2010.

Hastings said of his co-star:

Our relationship as Bob & Kim, was as close as Kathryn & my relationship except we were not married. We were more like brothers and sisters and we were great friends. Our biggest squabble was that she always wanted to rehearse and I wanted to take a nap. This is a huge loss to all who knew her

Outside of the spotlight, Hays put her free time into her love of music, her church, and beloved dogs. She's survived by Sherri and Bob Mancusi (daughter and son in law), grandchildren, Kate, Cameron, and Garrett Wells, and a great grandson, Jack.