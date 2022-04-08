The Real Gets Cancelled After 8 Seasons

The Real.com

The Real is signing off after eight seasons. Rumors about the syndicated daytime talk show being cancelled swirled for weeks. Co-host Loni Love took to Twitter to debunk things, but did admit they were hopeful they would return for another season.

Deadline is reporting however, the current eighth season will be the show's last and Fox Stations, the main station group for the show declined to renew it for next season. No word on the show's final airdate.

Shortly after the news broke, Love stated on Twitter COVID-19 lead to the show's demise and explained how hard they tried to keep it going despite the current pandemic's hurdles. Love tweeted: