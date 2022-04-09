Skip to main content

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor Tries Desperately to Talk Sheila Off The Ledge

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of April 11-15, 2022
Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) argue about Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Sheila warns Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) to keep their business to himself.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge have a moment.

Bridget (Ashley Jones) uses all her medical expertise to save Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) life.

Hope (Annika Noelle) stands by Steffy’s side.

Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) get reacquainted.

A grief stricken Sheila goes to the roof of the hospital to take her own life.

Taylor rushes to Sheila’s side in an attempt to talk her off the ledge.

Zende (Delon de Metz) and Paris (Diamond White) arrive to support his family.

Ridge vows to get justice for Steffy and Finn.

In his hour of need, Liam (Scott Clifton) leans on Bridget.

An unexpected turn causes more trouble for Steffy. 

