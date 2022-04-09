Days of Our Lives Promo: Ben and Ciara Cut The Cake...Will it be Pink or Blue?
Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of April 11-15, 2022
Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!
The Devil is doing a dance in Salem. It's time for Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara's (Victoria Konefal) gender reveal.
Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Anna Stabs The Renée Out of Sarah
The family gathers at the Horton compound to cut the cake. What do you think the result will be? If the Devil's involved, it won't be pretty.
