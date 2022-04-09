Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of April 11-15, 2022

Kevin Spirtas

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) pick a baby name.

Tony (Thaao Penghlis) tells Anna (Leann Hunley) things don’t look good for her.

Gabi (Camila Banus) does sleuthing to gather evidence on Ava (Tamara Braun).

Xander (Paul Telfer) does his best to reach Sarah (Linsey Godfrey).

Xander asks Gwen (Emily O’Brien) if she wants to get married.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) tells Xander she’s taking Sarah to Florida for treatment.

Gwen has a strange favor to ask of Abigail (Marci Miller).

Victor (John Aniston) has a proposition for Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) and Craig (Kevin Spirtas) share a drink together before ending their marriage.

The Devil plays hell with Ben and Ciara’s gender reveal party.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Belle and Shawn Douglas are Devastated by Jan Spears’ Bundle of Joy

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is stunned when Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns.

Gwen and Xander decide to double the fun, and decide to get married with Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Craig.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) is concerned that Xander is making a rash decision.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) gets support from Paulina (Jackée Harry) in her hour of need.

Leo runs into a blast from the past.

Doug (Bill Hayes) and Julie (Susan Seaforth-Hayes) get all Doug and Julie.

Clyde (James Read) has a sit down with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Gabi is tickled pink by Ava’s troubles.

Chad (Billy Flynn) gives Sonny advice about his future.

All hell breaks loose at the double wedding.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!