Here’s a quick recap of Friday's The Young and the Restless:

Newman-Locke: Victoria makes her plans known to her family. She needs the family to play their part to keep Ashland in the dark. Victoria's plan hinges on a scapegoat...Adam.

Adam parlays his role into keeping the CEO position, but Victoria reminds him they're just playing a part. She lays out why Adam should be the fall guy based on his prior crimes. Victoria agrees to let Adam stay on as CEO and will convince Ashland that it was at Victor's insistence. That way, they will be able to keep an eye on Adam while he runs the company.

Michael comes in and tells them he found a way to use the contract against Ashland. Basically, it boils down to a moral's clause. Ashland can be booted without compensation.

Adam gets an alert that his laptop is being tampered with. The Newmans are surprised by how fast Ashland took the bait. Adam remotely changes the settings to give Ashland access to his computer.

Newman Media: Ashland pokes around Adam's computer looking for damning information.

Billy and Lily's: Billy's rambling meaningless words into his recorder. Billy and Lily discuss his role in talking to Victoria. Billy tells her that he wasn't able to get through to her. Lily stands by her claim that Victoria can manage her life on her own.

Crimson Lights: Victoria meets Ashland and tells him that Adam's staying put. She convinces Ashland it will be easier to monitor his movements if they know where he is.

Society: Nick has concerns about Adam's motives. Adam says Sally knows what's happening, so he can talk freely. Nick gives a heartwarming pitch that he's seen changes in Adam, especially when he stepped up for Faith. Nick hopes he sees the bigger picture in working for the greater good, the family. Adam softens and Sally's impressed.

