The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of April 11-15, 2022

Thorsten Kaye, Krista Allen

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Bridget (Ashley Jones) tells Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor (Krista Allen) that Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) still unresponsive.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) questions Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) about her role in Steffy and Finn's shootings. Surprisingly, she doesn't give him a straight answer.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoiler Promo: Steffy Confronts Sheila Over Her Latest Scheme

When Steffy briefly wakes up, Ridge asks her who did the deed, but will she have an answer?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promo!