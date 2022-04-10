The Young and the Restless Promo: Diane's Train of Destruction Rolls Into Genoa City
The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 11-15, 2022
Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!
Jack (Peter Bergman) breaks the news to his siblings that Diane (Susan Walters) is no longer six feet under. Billy (Jason Thompson) notes her reputation and questions what's coming down the pipeline.
Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Phyllis Finds Out That Her Nemesis is Alive and Well
Meanwhile, Diane arrives in Genoa City and wants to settle in at The Grand Phoenix.
Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!