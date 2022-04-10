The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 11-15, 2022

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Susan Walters

Jack (Peter Bergman) breaks the news to his siblings that Diane (Susan Walters) is no longer six feet under. Billy (Jason Thompson) notes her reputation and questions what's coming down the pipeline.

Meanwhile, Diane arrives in Genoa City and wants to settle in at The Grand Phoenix.

