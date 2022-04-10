Skip to main content

The Young and the Restless Promo: Diane's Train of Destruction Rolls Into Genoa City

The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of April 11-15, 2022

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Jack (Peter Bergman) breaks the news to his siblings that Diane (Susan Walters) is no longer six feet under. Billy (Jason Thompson) notes her reputation and questions what's coming down the pipeline.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Spoiler Promo: Phyllis Finds Out That Her Nemesis is Alive and Well

Meanwhile, Diane arrives in Genoa City and wants to settle in at The Grand Phoenix.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!

