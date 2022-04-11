Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

University Hospital: Taylor and Ridge are happy that Steffy made it through the night, but Bridget tells them there's no change in her condition. Brooke comes to the hospital to offer her support. She asks if there's anything she can do to help their family.

Liam updates Hope about Steffy's condition. He's concerned about the kids, but Hope says it's covered. Hope ponders how Steffy will move forward after she wakes up.

Thomas tracks down Sheila and wants to know if she had something to do with Steffy and Finn. Sheila's evasive and says she didn't want this. Thomas is sorry for her loss, but asks if Sheila hated Steffy enough to shoot her. Sheila denies any wrongdoing. Taylor interrupts and Thomas tells her what they were talking about. Taylor thinks Thomas is a wee bit out of line.

Sheila talks about losing the son she just met and wonders why Finn was in the alley behind the restaurant. Taylor tries to sympathize, but Sheila runs off in a flurry of tears. Taylor chases after her.

Sheila heads up to the roof of the hospital and talks to herself OUT LOUD about what happened to Finn and Steffy. She steps up to the ledge and says, "I'm coming Finn!" Taylor suddenly opens the door and tells Sheila not to jump.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Li Thwarts Sheila's Multiple Attempts to See Finn One Last Time

Random Thoughts:

-Liam's acting like he's never seen Steffy hooked up to machines before.

-Sheila's aware that Steffy can wake up at any moment...maybe the hospital ain't the best place to hang out.

-Thomas is dancing around the truth, he better watch his back!

-Nice view of DTLA from the rooftop.

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.