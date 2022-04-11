Skip to main content

General Hospital Promo: Chaos Erupts in Port Charles

Nicholas Chavez

This week on General Hospital, chaos ensues in Port Charles. 

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Brando (Johnny Wactor) team up and take down troublemakers at Charlie's, as Nina (Cynthia Watros) watches in horror.

At the PCPD, Jordan (Tanisha Harper) tells Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) something may be the thing that causes Trina (Tabyana Ali) to get convicted.

Trina grills Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) at the Jerome Gallery on why he's staying with Esme (Avery Pohl) after all the trouble she's caused.

Nina lets someone know she didn't ask for a fight, but she sure will finish it!

Watch the promo below!

