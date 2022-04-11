Former Divorce Court Host to Headline Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler on WE tv

Lynn Toler

Judge Lynn Toler is moving from Divorce Court and this time will help couples who are in crisis. Toler is teaming up with WE tv to star in Commit or Quit With Judge Lynn Toler.

Viewers will see her honor watch eight couples under Toler's microscope as she determines if they should be married or end it for good. The couples will have a their home installed with surveillance cameras for Toler to observe their every move, such as any arguments and reconciliations.

Toler will use her life experience, along with judicial wisdom, street smarts, cutting edge technology, and the sworn testimony of those closest to the couples, to decide if each case (the relationships) before she gives her ruling. For those who aren't wedded and decide to "commit" Toler will marry them on the spot after the verdict. Couples who are already married will have their vows renewed. For those who aren't married and choose to "quit" will break up, and the married couples will get divorced ASAP!

Commit or Quit with Judge Lynn Toler will debut May 12 at 10 PM EST on WE tv and new episodes will stream the following day on AMC's streaming platform ALLBLK Mondays following the show's premiere.

Take a little peek of what's coming below!