Julianne Moore Steven Bergman Photography

Actress Julianne Moore gave a touching tribute to her former As the World Turns co-star Kathryn Hays (ex-Kim Hughes). Moore got her break on the cancelled Procter and Gamble sudser, where she starred as identical half-sisters/first cousins Frannie and Sabrina Hughes from 1985-1988. She returned in 2010 to help the show sign off after 54 years on the air at CBS.

Moore, who worked closely with Hays as her daughter and niece, posted a picture of herself with Hays on Instagram, and discussed how she was treated warmly and with much respect by the actress. Moore posted:

I worked with Kathryn on #AsTheWorldTurns at the beginning of my career and she treated me with such kindness and generosity, and demonstrated in her every action how to be professional on a set. I am indebted to her and so saddened by her loss.

RELATED: As the World Turns Star Kathryn Hays Dead at 88

See Moore's sweet tribute below.