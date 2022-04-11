Skip to main content

Kelly Ripa to Host Jimmy Kimmel-Produced Game Show Generation Gap

Kelly Ripa is teaming up with her ABC network colleague Jimmy Kimmel and reality show-producing czar Mark Burnett for a brand new project. Ripa, alongside hubby Mark Consuelos, Kimmel, and Burnett, will host Generation Gap, a game show which will be produced under the couple's Milojo production company along with Kimmel's Kimmelot and MGM Television, Deadline is reporting.

Ripa will host the comedy quiz show, which will have groups of family members from different generations working together in order to answer questions regarding the other's generation. Kimmel viewers are already familiar with the show's concept as the late night host performs a generation gap piece on his show, which featured Cousin Sal.

Generation Gap, which was three years in the making after being ordered by ABC in 2019, will have pop culture trivia and feature challenges, which will have an eight-year-old asked to finish the famous phrase uttered by Clint Eastwood, "Go ahead. Make my BLANK." 

Generation Gap airs July 9 at 9 PM EST on ABC.

