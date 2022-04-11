Peter Bergman

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights West: Jack frets that he can't get a hold of Kyle. Phyllis says he has to do it ASAP or Diane will beat him to the punch. Allie comes by to tell him she went to see Diane to get a different perspective on the Abbott family. She's anxious to meet Kyle, but didn't feel comfortable opening up to her. Phyllis warns Allie about Diane's personality, but Allie thinks Diane deserves another chance. Jack tells Allie that he's leaving up to Kyle.

Allie gets a text from Diane that she wants to meet up. Jack tells her to handle it how she wants, but warns her to proceed carefully. Allie declines the offer and hugs Jack goodbye. He's furious with Diane for pulling Allie into their mess and decides to handle it in person.

Crimson Lights Midwest: Tessa and Mariah gather the family together. The gals announce their wedding date as Friday, May 13. Faith doesn't think it's a good idea and others chime in. Noah's on board and suggests a 70s glam theme.

Rey gets uncomfortable when Nick and Sharon reminisce about his 70s frat party and what an epic night it was. Enter Chelsea to tell Rey she can go to Chicago now, but now has an extra ticket if he wants to go.

Diane's: Diane starts to call Kyle, but stops to think about her conversations with Jack and Allie. Jack and Phyllis show up. Jack wants to know why she's still manipulating Allie by texting her for a meeting. Diane wants to know why Jack's still mad at her. He warns Diane to leave her alone. Jack restates his plans for Kyle to meet him in Genoa City. After they leave, Diane calls to book a flight from LA to GC.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: The Newmans Put Their Plan Into Action

Random Thoughts:

-Laughing at Phyllis having a stroke over Allie's praise of Diane.

-Friday the 13th? What could go wrong? But, 70s glam could be fun.

-Funny that Jack and Phyllis accuse Diane of being the only manipulator. Fact check please.!

-Diane is the archetype character on soaps I watched that I latched onto. Heather (GH), Cecile (AW), Barbara (ATWT).

-Wow! Diane called an airline and she wasn't on hold! HAHAHA!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Young and the Restless recap.