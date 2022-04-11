The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Victoria's Family Wonder if She Will Fumble Ashland's Takedown

Amelia Heinle

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) returns to Genoa City and calls a family meeting with his siblings to inform him about Diane's (Susan Walters) return to the living. Naturally, the Abbotts are gobsmacked about what they hear and want to know how this will impact Kyle (Michael Mealor).

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) advises Jack to keep quiet to Kyle about his mother's return from the dead, but Traci (Beth Maitland) begs to differ. Traci tells Jack, Kyle should find out everything from him to brace himself for Diane. Jack decides to tell Kyle himself; meanwhile, look for Diane to slink into town and set up shop at the Grand Phoenix.

Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) starts to wonder about the moves Adam (Mark Grossman) makes. Watch for Victor to call Adam about deviating from the plan and for him to set a trap for Ashland (Robert Newman).

Rey: Det. Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso) is put to the paces about his loyalty.

Sharon: The therapist (Sharon Case) puts her foot down. Look for Sharon to lend Nick (Joshua Morrow) an ear and give him some advice regarding Victoria's situation.

Adam: The black sheep Newman partakes in a questionable move. Watch for Adam to rattle Ashland.

Nick: The Newman playboy snaps.

Nikki: The socialite checks Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Sally: The scheming redhead tries to sell Victoria on an idea.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up (Jason Thompson) goes all out to help Victoria. What will Lily (Christel Khalil) think about this latest move?

Victoria: Is the Newman heiress starting to waver about taking Ashland down? Her family is beginning to wonder if she is. Both her parents and baby brother Nick wonder if Victoria is getting cold feet in getting rid of Ashland. The Newmans show up at Victoria's office to find out what's going on, and Nick asks if she's still in love with Ash. Victoria dances around the question, causing Victor to ask if she's still down with the plan or still in love with Ashland. Victor reminds her father she can't shut off her feelings, and it's of no consequence if she still loves him or not; Victoria still wants to get payback.

Victoria informs her family the plan isn't going as she'd hoped since Ashland is starting to have second thoughts about setting up Adam, and wants to leave Genoa City. Victoria wonders if Ashland does love her if he's determined to leave town. Victor isn't having any of this. He balks at the thought, and cries that Ash only cares about himself and isn't capable of love. Victoria claps back and informs her father that people said the same thing about him, but Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) proved them wrong and has stuck by him throughout his shady shenanigans. Will Victoria stick with Operation Destroy Ashland?