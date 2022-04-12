Rachel Brosnahan to Play The Price is Right at Night April 25

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will join play on a special episode of The Price is Right at Night. The Emmy-winning actress will join the primetime version of The Price is Right on April 25.

Brosnahan will play to raise money for her charity, Covenant House. Covenant House provides for young people who need shelter, food, and crisis care. Contestants will also compete for prizes, according to The Futon Critic.

The Price is Right at Night airs on CBS April 25 at 8 PM EST. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.