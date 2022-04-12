Skip to main content

Rachel Brosnahan to Play The Price is Right at Night April 25

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will join play on a special episode of The Price is Right at Night. The Emmy-winning actress will join the primetime version of The Price is Right on April 25.

Brosnahan will play to raise money for her charity, Covenant House. Covenant House provides for young people who need shelter, food, and crisis care. Contestants will also compete for prizes, according to The Futon Critic.

The Price is Right at Night airs on CBS April 25 at 8 PM EST. It will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Natalie Morales, The Talk, The Price is Right
Talk Shows

The Talk Co-Hosts Head to The Price Is Right at Night

By Carly SilverJan 11, 2022Comment
Drew Carey, Sofia Pernas, Justin Hartley, The Price is Right
Game Shows

The Price is Right at Night Welcomes Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas For Valentine's Day

By Carly SilverFeb 2, 2022Comment
The Price Is Right
Game Shows

Come on Down: The Price is Right Wins Daytime Emmy For Outstanding Game Show

By Mike JubinvilleMay 1, 2016Comment
The Price Is Right
Game Shows

The Price Is Right and Play Your Cards Right Get Reboot Green Light from ITV

By Jillian BoweJun 4, 2019Comment