Syndicated TMZ Hip Hop Coming to 10 Fox Markets

Ten Fox-owned stations in major US markets began airing TMZ Hip Hop this week. The talk panel includes, Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia Luciette, Rodney Rika, and Tonio Skits, according to Nexttv. In addition, TMZ Hip Hop will run on Fox's digital network, Fox Soul.

Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere commented in a statement:

TMZ Hip Hop is long overdue, and yet, right on time. We’re on the heels of what I’d argue is one of hip hop’s biggest pop culture moments...Dr. Dre’s incredible Super Bowl halftime show, which reminded the world how much the genre is beloved.

Look for TMZ Hip Hop in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, DC, Seattle, Phoenix, and Minneapolis. For now, the show is scheduled to run for four weeks.