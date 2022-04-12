Skip to main content

Syndicated TMZ Hip Hop Coming to 10 Fox Markets

TMZ hip hop logo

Ten Fox-owned stations in major US markets began airing TMZ Hip Hop this week. The talk panel includes, Amber Diamond, DJ Hed, Cynthia Luciette, Rodney Rika, and Tonio Skits, according to Nexttv. In addition, TMZ Hip Hop will run on Fox's digital network, Fox Soul.

Executive Producer Charles Latibeaudiere commented in a statement:

TMZ Hip Hop is long overdue, and yet, right on time. We’re on the heels of what I’d argue is one of hip hop’s biggest pop culture moments...Dr. Dre’s incredible Super Bowl halftime show, which reminded the world how much the genre is beloved.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Look for TMZ Hip Hop in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Houston, DC, Seattle, Phoenix, and Minneapolis. For now, the show is scheduled to run for four weeks.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

van lathan-central ave
Talk Shows

TMZ Vet Van Lathan Joins Central Ave

By Mike JubinvilleNov 16, 2019Comment
Timbaland
Pop Confidential

Timbaland to Pen Songs For Lee Daniel's Hip-Hop Soap

By Jillian BoweMar 17, 2015Comment
Jay Leno
Game Shows

Fox Renews Four Syndicated Daytime Programs

By Jillian BoweDec 16, 2021Comment
Nick Cannon
Talk Shows

Nick Cannon Talk Show Gets Distro Deal on Fox, Will Debut in Fall 2020

By Carly SilverNov 18, 2019Comment