Today Co-Hosts to Perform in Murder in Studio One Podcast For Audible

Photo Credit: NBC

Audible and NBC News have announced the hosts of Today will perform Murder in Studio One. The performance will take place for one day only on Wednesday, April 27 at 2:30 EST at the Minetta Lane Theater, Audible’s creative home for live performances in New York City. Audible and NBC News will record and release Murder in Studio One as a podcast, extending its reach to millions of listeners around the world.

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will lead a cast of a dozen NBC News hosts including Al Roker, Craig Melvin, and Jenna Bush Hager in this comedic whodunit adaptation that follows two detectives as they crack the case of a mysterious murder. Murder in Studio One is a reading that is recorded live and released on Audible and NBC platforms with a dedicated segment to air on Today.

Tickets for Murder in Studio One are currently on sale at Audible and Today. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Boys and Girls Clubs of America.