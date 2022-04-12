Skip to main content

Whoopi Goldberg Takes Leave From The View to Film Series

The View is going to look a bit different for the next few weeks. The show's moderator Whoopi Goldberg is taking a break from her daytime gig for a film project in Scotland. Goldberg's co-host Joy Behar announced the EGOT recipient absence on Monday's show while she greeted the audience.

Behar cracked:

If you’re wondering where Whoopi is, the girl’s got a movie she’s making! She will be back whenever she finishes what she's doing.

Goldberg is currently in Scotland filming the upcoming Amazon Prime series, Anansi Boys. A restaurant in Edinburgh mentioned on Twitter that Goldberg was in attendance and tweeted a picture of the actress saying:

