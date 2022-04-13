Thorsten Kaye

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Rooftop Bonding: Taylor is hanging by a thread as Sheila tries to save her. Sheila successfully pulls her back up and they embrace. Taylor thanks Sheila as she still looks longingly at the ground below.

Sheila and Taylor sit on the roof and Sheila apologizes for putting Taylor in harms way. The two agree they saved each other’s lives. Taylor could never have imagined they would say those words to each other. If saving Taylor’s life doesn’t give Sheila a place in their family, what does? Taylor implores her not to blame herself for what happened to Finn and Steffy - Finn would be so proud of Sheila. They decide to go back inside and not tell anyone about what happened. They cry and embrace.

Bedside Begging: Bridget and a day player nurse are checking up on Steffy as Ridge enters. Bridget says they are doing all they can, but Steffy really needs to wake up (Really?). They leave and Ridge implores Steffy to open her eyes and come back to them.

Ridge decides it’s time to pray. He hasn’t talked with the Creator in a while and he begrudgingly admits that it’s partly his fault (partly?). He tries to reason with the Almighty by saying he’s already lost one daughter. Why would Steffy be given two children and not be allowed to raise them? He begs for Steffy to be allowed to return. Just then, her hand moves and she begins to rouse. Bridget comes in to check out the situation.

Steffy Awakens: Taylor and Sheila return from their rooftop adventure, and chat with Thomas, Liam and Hope about Steffy’s condition. Ridge emerges and tells everyone that Steffy is waking up. Ridge, Taylor, and Thomas excitedly run into her room as Sheila begins to freak out.

As they talk to a very groggy Steffy, Sheila enters the room. She’s still blurry-eyed and trying to figure out what’s going on. She recognizes everyone and then spots Sheila and says, “no…”

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Taylor’s Life Hangs in The Balance

Random Thoughts:

-Sheila and Taylor’s bizarre bonding ONLY works because, so you know and you’re children will someday know, Krista Allen and Kimberlin Brown ARE EACH PUTTING THEIR FOOT IN THIS STORYLINE!

-Ridge telling the Almighty that he is only partially responsible for them not speaking in a while is oh so very Ridge.

-Does anyone else think Steffy’s memory is going to be kaput?

-If Steffy’s memory is kaput, how far back will she go? Will she only forget Sheila’s Alley of Terror? Will she even remember Finn exists? Will she think she is Phoebe?

-Will Sheila try to kill Steffy again?

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap.