After a week off, we're backed with more Booked and Busy! General Hospital grad Ashton Arbab, who played faux Corinthos clan member Dev, has signed on to Season 7B of the hit AMC series Fear the Walking Dead. Elsewhere, All My Children alum Shannon Kane (ex-Natalia) is slated to recur on Disney's Onyx Collective's Reasonable Doubt, and ex-One Life to Live stars-turned-A-listers Tommy Lee Jones and Laurence Fishburne have booked two big projects.

All My Children

Shannon Kane (ex-Natalia) has joined Disney's Onyx Collective's Reasonable Doubt, which will stream on Hulu, in a key recurring role; she will play Shanelle, the "quiet judger" of Jax Stewart ( Emayatzy Corinealdi )'s friend group, who has a complicated relationship with defense attorney Jax

As the World Turns

Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) has joined the cast of Netflix's Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw action thriller Lift

General Hospital

Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev) has signed on to Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead, playing Ranger-in-training Ali

Loving

Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will appear in the final season of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Caul Saul

One Life to Live

Tommy Lee Jones (ex-Mark) stars in the Paramount+ crime thriller Finestkind

Passions

Gerardo Celasco (ex-Miguel) will guest on the May 2 episode Good Sam as Dr. Nick Vega, airing on CBS at April 27 at 10 PM EST

