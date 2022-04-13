Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: General Hospital Alum Ashton Arbab Boards Fear The Walking Dead Season 7B

Ashton Arbab

After a week off, we're backed with more Booked and Busy! General Hospital grad Ashton Arbab, who played faux Corinthos clan member Dev, has signed on to Season 7B of the hit AMC series Fear the Walking Dead. Elsewhere, All My Children alum Shannon Kane (ex-Natalia) is slated to recur on Disney's Onyx Collective's Reasonable Doubt, and ex-One Life to Live stars-turned-A-listers Tommy Lee Jones and Laurence Fishburne have booked two big projects.

All My Children

  • Shannon Kane (ex-Natalia) has joined Disney's Onyx Collective's Reasonable Doubt, which will stream on Hulu, in a key recurring role; she will play Shanelle, the "quiet judger" of Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi)'s friend group, who has a complicated relationship with defense attorney Jax
  • Jonathan Bennett (ex-J.R.) has inked an exclusive, multi-picture overall deal with Crown Family Networks

As the World Turns

  • Billy Magnussen (ex-Casey) has joined the cast of Netflix's Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw action thriller Lift 
  • Matthew Morrison (ex-Adam) has signed on to be a judge on So You Think You Can Dance; Season 17 premieres on May 18 at 9 PM EST after the season finale of The Masked Singer

General Hospital

  • Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev) has signed on to Season 7B of Fear the Walking Dead, playing Ranger-in-training Ali
Loving

  • Bryan Cranston (ex-Douglas) will appear in the final season of Breaking Bad spin-off Better Caul Saul

One Life to Live 

  • Tommy Lee Jones (ex-Mark) stars in the Paramount+ crime thriller Finestkind
  • Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) has joined the cast of the FX limited series The Sterling Affairs about the downfall of racist ex-L.A. Clippers owner Donald Sterling; he plays Coach Doc Rivers

Passions

  • Gerardo Celasco (ex-Miguel) will guest on the May 2 episode Good Sam as Dr. Nick Vega, airing on CBS at April 27 at 10 PM EST

The Young and the Restless

  • Abhi Sinha (ex-Ravi) has been cast as a series regular in the NBC drama pilot Blank Slate, playing a Homeland Security tech expert named Cornelius Kepler
  • Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) headlines the action-comedy film Heroes & Villains, filming now in London

