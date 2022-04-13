Marci Miller

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kirakis mansion: Sonny tells Chad about Victor's offer, but Chad's not receptive to the idea. Sonny and Chad realize they would be pit against each other in business.

The Bistro: Craig tells Leo he and Nancy are signing divorce papers. Craig's upset because he heard Leo call Nancy a bitch on his phone call. Leo says he was talking about Chloe. Craig gets it, but reminds him that Chloe's had to deal with a lot. They kiss before Craig takes off.

Brady Pub: Chloe asks Nancy to stall the divorce to give them time to derail Leo. Brady pipes up and tells her that Craig could be in trouble. Nancy tells them she agreed to a quick divorce to save Marlena's job.

Craig arrives after Justin and Nancy glares at him. Nancy's upset and angry as she signs the papers and shoves them over to Craig.

DiMera mansion: Gwen tells Abigail how wrong and vengeful she was. She surprises Abigail when she asks her to be her matron of honor. Abigail reminds Gwen how she recently accused her of actively searching Sarah to ruin her relationship with Xander. Gwen says she's trying to reconnect their bond for Jack. Abigail reluctantly agrees. Chad walks in wondering what's going on. Gwen leaves and Abigail fills him in.

Salem Inn: Maggie checks in on Xander, but admits she's heartbroken over Sarah. Xander tells Maggie that he and Gwen are getting married next week. Maggie's upset, but Xander admits without her he always reverts to rogue.

Xander encourages Maggie to follow through with prosecuting Anna. Maggie says she's decided to place Sarah into longterm care in Florida where Abigail was treated. Xander wishes her luck getting Sarah settled in. Maggie says she cares about him and is sorry he wont be her son-in-law. The two hug and say goodbye.

Gwen returns and Xander fills her in. Xander's upset about Sarah's tragic fate, but happy that Gwen got through to Abigail. The two discuss their meager wedding budget. Gwen gets an idea and takes off.

Brady/Chloe/Leo: Leo wants to try to get along with Chloe and Brady. He offers to buy them a drink. Chloe's irritated that Leo's using her father's credit card.

The Last Leg:

-Abigail tells Chad that Maggie's taking Sarah to Florida. Abigail says the kids are asleep and Chad says he wants to play nekkid hide and seek.

-Justin leaves. Nancy says goodbye and good luck to Craig, especially if what she's heard about Leo is true. Craig stops her and asks her to stay for one last drink.

-Brady tells Sonny about Craig's divorce and pending marriage to Leo. Brady mentions Leo gloating on the phone to Jackie. Sonny thinks it's Jackie Cox in Phoenix.

-Gwen and Leo bump into each other in Horton Square. The old buddies are thrilled to see each other again.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Ben and Ciara's Cake Reveals Its True Colors

Random Thoughts:

-I wish they could have Gwen set up her whole relationship with Jack, but it wouldn't explain her gunning for Abigail as her sister.

-Maggie and Xander are the couple I didn't know I needed. I love their relationship!

-Will Gwen be exposed before or after her wedding?

-Gwen and Leo? How intriguing!

What are your random thoughts for today? We want to hear from YOU! Check back for the latest Days of Our Lives recap!