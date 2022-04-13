ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) is on the warpath against villainous Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl). After all, the nefarious teen leaked Joss' sex tape with Cameron (William Lipton) and framed the blonde's BFF Trina (Tabyana Ali). McCoy spoke to TV Insider about where the teen heiress stands with Trina and what type of justice Joss wants.

How has Trina and Joss' friendship been affected? The actress shared:

I think it did impact it, but, you know, I was really happy because they, Trina and Josslyn, decided to go into this process as a team and supporting one another, and I would expect nothing less from that friendship. I think that was the way to go, for sure. I love that Josslyn's first reaction was, Oh my God, it's Esme. Like, in no world could this ever be Trina. It just shows the loyalty that Trina and Joss have in their friendship and the fact that Trina's so supportive, of course, and hat I'm so supportive of Trina and so defensive of Trina, just, you know, it brings the friendship even closer together.

At this point, Josslyn doesn't have the proof she needs to exonerate Trina and take down Esme. McCoy explained:

That's the big million-dollar question. It's, you know, what do we know? What do the cops know? What's going on? Josslyn's so confused on how have they have not even arrested Esme already; she's like, 'I know this.' But obviously there's all of this weird planted evidence. I'm not even really sure of the details, to be honest with you.

She added:

I would love to see Esme in jail. I mean, that's definitely what Josslyn wants. Josslyn wants a big consequence. Like, this affected a lot of people and this is something that Josslyn and Cameron will carry with them forever; like, this kind of stuff doesn't go away.

McCoy also praised GH newcomer Ali, whom she called "amazing." She also explained how "sad" she was to see former co-star Sydney Mikayla (ex-Trina) go.