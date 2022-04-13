Karamo Brown's Talk Show Sold in 90% of America Ahead of Fall 2022 Debut

Karamo Brown ABC

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is getting the green light for his own talk show. Deadline's Denise Petski reports that his nationally-syndicated chatfest, Karamo, has been sold in 90% of the country for a fall 2022 premiere.

Brown shared:

Growing up, hosting a daytime talk show seemed unrealistic and unattainable, but it was my dream. I used to run home from school as a kid to watch this genre’s icons Sally, Donahue and Maury. My biggest goal is to help, and connect with, people from all walks of life. As a black, gay man of first-generation immigrants, opportunities for my goals seemed impossible so I want to thank everyone involved for believing in me and trusting me to explore all the highs and lows of life and celebrate with their audiences. We are all taking this journey together, so let’s start talking and growing.

From NBCUniversal Syndication Studios and Stamford Media Center Productions, the daily, hour-long talk show will air on stations in leading markets such as KTLA Los Angeles, WPHL Philadelphia, WLVI Boston, WATL Atlanta,, WPIX New York, WKCF Orlando, WSVN Miami, WCIU Chicago, and WJW Cleveland.

Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios & E! News, commented:

Karamo has done an incredible job guest hosting Maury many times over the past two seasons. Karamo is a true fan of the genre who will bring that passion, along with his unique skill set and life experiences to guide his guests through life’s dramatic crossroads and build a lasting connection with the daytime audience. Karamo is the next generation of compelling relationship-based talk, with a truly special host and we are so happy to offer this show to our station partners across the country.

Karamo has also been sold to top station groups like Mission Broadcasting, Sinclair, Sunbeam, Hearst, Scripps, Tegna, Capital, Bahakel, Block, Nexstar, CW Plus, and Weigel. Filmed in front of a live studio audience, Karamo will tackle everything from infidelity to family dynamics and race.

