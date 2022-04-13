Kelsey Grammer and Paul Wesley to Star in Flowers in The Attic: The Origin on Lifetime

Kelsey Grammer

If you're a fan of the V.C. Andrews series Flowers in the Attic, get ready for another chapter. Lifetime announced its premiere dates for the prequel series, Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.

The series will air over a four weeks, from July 9-July 30, and include a stellar cast, including Kelsey Grammer, Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries), Kate Mulgrew, Callum Kerr, and Harry Hamlin, among others.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin tells the tale of Olivia Winfield (Jemima Rooper) and her beloved father (Hamlin). She finds herself wooed by a highly eligible bachelor, Malcom Foxworth (Max Irons).

After a whirlwind romance, Olivia is now the mistress of Foxworth Hall, where her dreams melt into nightmares. Foxworth's outward demeanor masks his dark and evil heart. Olivia's attempts to keep her children safe lead her to make the ultimate decision...to lock them in the attic.

Lifetime will feature 14 titles from the prolific author's movie collection. They will be available on demand and TV Everywhere from June 1-August 31, and Lifetime Movie Club from June 17-June 30.

Set your calendar for drama. The four week series starts July 9 at 8 PM EST on Lifetime.

Check out the trailer below: