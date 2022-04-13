Skip to main content

Peacock Announces June 9 Release Date For Queer as Folk Reboot

Queer as Folk is coming soon. The reboot will debut on Peacock June 9, the streaming service announced today. 

Peacock tweeted:

Billed as a "vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series" in a recent press release, Queer as Folk comes from the team of creator/EP Stephen Dunn, EP Jaclyn Moore, and Universal Studio Group division UCP. Previously announced recurring series regulars include Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, and Ed Begley Jr.

