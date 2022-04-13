Peacock Announces June 9 Release Date For Queer as Folk Reboot

Johnny Sibilly Peacock

Queer as Folk is coming soon. The reboot will debut on Peacock June 9, the streaming service announced today.

Fin Argus Peacock

Peacock tweeted:

Billed as a "vibrant reimagining of the groundbreaking British series" in a recent press release, Queer as Folk comes from the team of creator/EP Stephen Dunn, EP Jaclyn Moore, and Universal Studio Group division UCP. Previously announced recurring series regulars include Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis, and Ed Begley Jr.

Devin Way Alyssa Moran/Peacock