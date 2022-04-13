The Talk's Amanda Kloots to Headline CBS Holiday Movie Fit For Christmas

Cliff Lipson/CBS

The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots is getting in the Christmas spirit. CBS announced on Monday that the dancer/trainer/entrepreneur will headline and EP a holiday flick called Fit for Christmas.

Fit for Christmas focuses on Audrey, a fitness instructor who's also a Christmas fanatic. Sparks fly with a mysterious businessman new to the town of Mistletoe, Montana, but what's Audrey to do when it's revealed that her new love wants to give the financially-challenged community center where she works a massive resort makeover?

The film comes from prolific TV movie scribe/executive producer Anna White. It will be produced by Brad Krevoy’s Motion Picture Corporation of America.

The Tiffany Network also announced two more Christmas films, including When Christmas Was Young, a Nashville-themed flick EP-ed by Sheryl Crow. The "Soak Up the Sun" songstress will also pen the title track.