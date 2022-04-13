Sonja Flemming/CBS

The Young and the Restless head writer and co-EP Josh Griffith previewed what's to come on the CBS soap in an interview with Soap Opera Digest. In particular, he shed light on the major fallout from Diane Jenkins' (Susan Walters) impending Genoa City comeback.

Diane didn't get things off on the right foot with Jack (Peter Bergman) by manipulating his long-lost granddaughter. And many people won't be happy to see the onetime Jabot model. Griffith revealed:

On one hand, Nikki will be, 'Oh, thank God I never killed her,' but on the other hand, 'Now I want to kill her!' We’re doing a slow simmer on that side that will be building because we have two great players in Susan and Mel [Thomas Scott, Nikki] that will make this all fantastic.

He added:

She’s coming in, saying, 'I know everybody hates me but I’ve got to silence that noise because all I care about is making amends to my son.' But silencing the noise and making amends with Kyle will be easier said than done.

And now that Mealor is headed home as Kyle, expect for major mom-son drama. Griffith said: