Today's Hoda Kotb Updates Viewers on COVID-Positive Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Nathan Congleton/TODAY

Today's Hoda Kotb shared an update with fans about co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who was absent from the talk show today. In a clip, Kotb revealed Bush Hager and her family have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

Kotb said:

Jenna's not here. Jenna got COVID, but she's doing great; her whole family has it. They're all... You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then five days later, everything’s going to be just fine. So anyway, I talked to her on the phone; she’s great; she’s feeling good.”

Stephanie Ruhle, a senior business analyst for NBC News, subbed for Bush Hager on the chatfest.