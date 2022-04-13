Skip to main content

Today's Hoda Kotb Updates Viewers on COVID-Positive Co-Host Jenna Bush Hager

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush, Today

Today's Hoda Kotb shared an update with fans about co-host Jenna Bush Hager, who was absent from the talk show today. In a clip, Kotb revealed Bush Hager and her family have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating.

Kotb said:

Jenna's not here. Jenna got COVID, but she's doing great; her whole family has it. They're all... You know how it is, everyone gets it, they quarantine, and then five days later, everything’s going to be just fine. So anyway, I talked to her on the phone; she’s great; she’s feeling good.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stephanie Ruhle, a senior business analyst for NBC News, subbed for Bush Hager on the chatfest.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush, Today
Talk Shows

Today's Hoda Kotb Becomes Emotional Watching Jenna Bush Hager Skydive

By Jillian BoweJun 23, 2021Comment
Hoda Kotb
Talk Shows

Hoda Kotb Temporarily Out at The Today Show While Recovering from Flu

By Carly SilverMar 2, 2020Comment
Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Today
Talk Shows

WATCH: Today's Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive For COVID as Hoda Kotb Returns to Studio (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverJan 10, 2022Comment
hoda-jenna-kathie lee
Talk Shows

Hoda and Jenna's Hour of Today Will Get a Live Studio Audience Twice a Week

By Carly SilverJan 16, 2020Comment