Newman-Locke: Victor and Nick question Victoria's feelings toward Ashland. Victoria snaps back that she can handle the situation at hand, despite her feelings. While Victor, Nikki, and Nick talk about alternatives, Victoria pipes up again and says she's staying the course. It's her plan, but she needs them to play their part. She feels like they don't trust her to finish the deed. They debate back and forth until Victoria decides she needs time alone, and leaves.

Crimson Lights: Ashland says if he takes the money he looks guilty and Adam tells him there's enough evidence to prove he didn't have cancer. Adam also admits he's done his fair share of taking advantage by lying. Ashland accuses him of looking for his own interests and questions if Victor knows what he's doing. Adam says he does.

Ashland thinks the amount of money is interesting, considering Victor already paid $500 million to each child, except him. Adam brushes off his attempt to put him off and tells him he has 24 hours, and leaves.

Abbott mansion: Ashley and Traci share a sweet moment talking about John. Billy arrives, followed by Jack. Jack tells them about his positive experience with Allie. Then he says he knows the identity of the mystery texter...Diane Jenkins. The siblings try to grapple with this new information, but Jack asks them to keep quiet for now. He explains that Kyle is coming so they can talk face to face about this news.

Ashley questions Phyllis' presence in LA, but Jack defends her and says she kept him grounded when he was spinning out of control.

Society: Adam catches up with Sally. She gets a table while he goes to Victoria, who's slurping on a luscious and hopefully filthy dirty martini. She's not in the mood to chat with her brother, but Adam's pissed she's not sharing important information with him. He accuses her of screwing up her plan. Victoria bites back about his own failures and leaves.

Back at Newman-Locke: Ashland confronts Victor about the amount of money Adam offered him. He considers it heartless to put his son in that position. Victor only wants to know if he will take the money or leave it. Victoria comes in and Ashland says they're negotiating. He spills the tea about Victor's offer and wonders if it's time to move on.

Grand Phoenix: Amanda pops in to catch up with Phyllis. They talk about her trip, but Phyllis hedges on the details. They decide to head to the spa.

Diane slinks into the lobby and checks in at the front desk. She says she's going to stay a while (YAY!).

Random Thoughts:

-Chuckled at Adam to Ashland, "You can build a rocket and blast into space. I don't care."

-I'll take $500 million to go anywhere! Pick me!

-Look at Ashland being slick and pulling out receipts from Victor's past.

-We got action with the Newmans and finally got action with the Abbotts!

-Never leave half a drink behind. Swill it down and move along.

What are your random thoughts for today?