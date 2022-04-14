Dr. Oz Discloses Finances as Part of Senate Run

Amid Dr. Mehmet Oz's run for the vacant U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, new information about his finances is coming to light. The Hollywood Reporter noted that it is mandatory for political candidates to file financial disclosure forms, as Oz did yesterday; the filings revealed his net worth could range from more than $100 million up to $500 million.

His earnings include $2 million a year for hosting his talk show, $193,788.84 for working as supervising producer, and his $350,000 consultant fee for OzWorks, LLC. The cardiac surgeon, of course, owns part of his former chatfest, along with media assets, trademarks, businesses, and websites like OzWorks and other LLCs. The LLCs, which he beneficially owns, contain tens of millions of dollars in investments and cash, much of which originates with the show.

In total, The Hollywood Reporter observed, Oz Media shilled out over $7 million to the Cleveland native in 2021. The publication estimated his total compensation from the gabfest last year to be in the region of $10 million. Plus, there is $268,000 from his stint guest hosting Jeopardy! (donated to an unnamed charity), $332,669.76 for his work in developing a cardiovascular gadget called MitraClip.

Still a practicing doctor. Oz also has a cattle farm, livestock, a stake in a streaming company, and varied real estate investments. He also earned income from speeches, spokesperson work, Cameo, and appearances.