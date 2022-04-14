ABC/Craig Sjodin

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine) is heading to the stage. The General Hospital actress will star in the Los Angeles revival of Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage.

The comedic play centers around two 11-year-old boys, Benjamin and Henry, who get into a fight on the playground. The parents of both boys meet at Henry's home to discuss how to handle the incident in a civil manner over drinks. Things turn a bit intense and feature dark humor with name calling, pointing fingers, tears, and tantrums.

LoCicero stars alongside Matthew Downs, Leilani Smith, and Jack Esformes. Preview for the play is on May 12 and performances run from May 13-29 at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets and times, click here.