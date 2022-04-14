Skip to main content

Krista Allen to Guest on Bold Live Friday

Krista Allen, The Bold and the Beautiful

There will be plenty for The Bold and the Beautiful's Krista Allen (Taylor) to chat about on Bold Live this week. The actress is set to guest on this week's episode of the YouTube series, which is hosted by B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk.

Taylor is front and center on B&B, as she just saved Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) from jumping off the hospital roof. Meanwhile, she and her family are clueless to the fact that Sheila put a bullet in Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and killed Finn (Tanner Novlan)! 

Tune in to this week's Q&A and live discussion at 7 PM EST here.

