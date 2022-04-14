Michael Davies Signs on as Jeopardy's Full-Time Executive Producer

Jeopardy! is welcoming a new showrunner. Michael Davies, the current EP, has accepted the position on a permanent basis, he revealed on the show's blog.

Davies shared:

I have always known that the job of Executive Producing this show was to be a custodian of something that has meant so much to so many people for so long and to protect the work of those who created and built something so magical.

He added:

Today, I am delighted to announce that I have accepted Sony’s offer to become the show’s full time Executive Producer.

I am both honored and humbled by the faith the studio and the staff have put in me. Over the next few months, the scope of our plans will become clear. But, for now I just want to thank everyone in the Jeopardy! community for your phenomenal support.

Davies first stepped in last year after then-EP Mike Richards stepped down from his positions at Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune.