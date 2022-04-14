Skip to main content

Tamron Hall and Kelly Clarkson Among 2022 Gracie Award Nominees

At the 47th annual Gracie Awards, which highlight women in media, some of daytime's leading ladies will be honored. Variety reports that, among the winners announced by the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation, are Kelly Clarkson, Tamron Hall, Savannah Guthrie, and Hoda Kotb.

The ceremony will take place in person on May 24 at Los Angeles' Beverly Wiltshire Hotel. Local and student winners will be celebrated at the June 22 Gracie Awards Luncheon in New York City.

AWMF president Becky Brooks stated:

Throughout this past year we have seen a number of remarkable projects by and about inspirational women. We are honored to shine a spotlight on these women, whose stories have driven cultural awareness, offered entertainment that has made us laugh, cry and everything in between. This year, we will be returning to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and are delighted to return to an in-person format so that we can properly celebrate together.

The Kelly Clarkson Show won in the Talk Show – Entertainment [TV – National] category. Kotb and Guthrie's work on Today garnered them the award in On-Air Talent – News [TV – National]. On-Air Talent – Entertainment [TV – National] went to Hall.

Check out the full list of winners here.

