The Bold and the Beautiful fans were floored recently when Finn (Tanner Novlan) was shot dead...at the hands of his birth mom, Sheila (Kimberlin Brown)! Novlan opened up about his B&B exit to Soap Opera Digest.

How did the actor find out the news Finn was going to kick the bucket? Novlan revealed:

Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] gave me a call personally and told me where the character was headed and yeah, I was pretty surprised. But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time, and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.

He added:

This is the ultimate twist. I don’t think anyone could see this coming and yes, it is heartbreaking. Unfortunately for Finn, one of his values is having faith in people. Now, that comes back to bite him in the worst possible way.

Filming Finn bleeding out in an alley wasn't easy, either. He explained: