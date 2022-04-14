WATCH: Robin Roberts Celebrates 20 Years on Good Morning America (VIDEO)

ABC/Paula Lobo

Robin Roberts is celebrating twenty years at Good Morning America today, April 14. She rang in the occasion with friends and co-workers on the talk show, who then shared how much she meant to them.

Michael Strahan said:

She makes me want to be a great teammate. For someone who has been in this business for as long as she has, she still has the energy about her that's like she's here for her first day.

Diane Sawyer chimed in:

Robin and I were sometimes Lucy and Ethel, dancing in the grapes. And sometimes we were Thelma and Louise, just because we were ready for any adventure. And we were pioneers as two women co-anchoring the broadcast. But I think the names I prized the most were always just Robin and Diane.

Watch highlights of Roberts' tenure and check out more comments from her colleagues and some surprise faces below.