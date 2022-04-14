Skip to main content

WATCH: Robin Roberts Celebrates 20 Years on Good Morning America (VIDEO)

Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts is celebrating twenty years at Good Morning America today, April 14. She rang in the occasion with friends and co-workers on the talk show, who then shared how much she meant to them.

MICHAEL STRAHAN, ROBIN ROBERTS

Michael Strahan said:

She makes me want to be a great teammate. For someone who has been in this business for as long as she has, she still has the energy about her that's like she's here for her first day.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Sam Champion, Lara Spencer, Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee

Diane Sawyer chimed in:

Robin and I were sometimes Lucy and Ethel, dancing in the grapes. And sometimes we were Thelma and Louise, just because we were ready for any adventure. And we were pioneers as two women co-anchoring the broadcast. But I think the names I prized the most were always just Robin and Diane.

Robin Roberts

Watch highlights of Roberts' tenure and check out more comments from her colleagues and some surprise faces below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Kim Kardashian, Robin Roberts,
Talk Shows

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Clarifies Women in Business Comments to Robin Roberts in Good Morning America Clip (VIDEO)

By Carly SilverMar 28, 2022Comment
Robin Roberts, Good Morning America
Talk Shows

Good Morning America's Robin Roberts Tests Positive For COVID-19

By Carly SilverJan 21, 2022Comment
Robin Roberts
Talk Shows

GMA Interim EPs Dish Robin Roberts and Co-Hosts Hitting the Road

By Carly SilverMay 12, 2021Comment
JTM-050966
Pop Confidential

Oprah Winfrey Among Subs for Good Morning America's Robin Roberts

By Jillian BoweMar 18, 2015Comment